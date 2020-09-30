After game-winner, Lions kicker Matt Prater earns Player of the Week honors

After a perfect performance in Sunday's victory over Arizona, including a game-winning field goal as time expired, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

It's the 11th time Prater has earned Player of the Weeks honors, including his sixth since joining the Lions in 2014. It's his first since the season finale in 2018, when he memorably threw an 8-yard touchdown pass in Detroit's 31-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Prater made all four of his field goal attempts, splitting the uprights from 39 yards out to cap the Lions' 26-23 victory. For the season, he's converted seven of his nine field goal attempts, with both misses coming from 55 yards or beyond.

With 11 Player of the Week awards, Prater moved into a tie for 17th all-time and is one behind former Lions kicker Jason Hanson. Quarterback Tom Brady has earned the honor most in league history with 30.