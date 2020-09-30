Lions inching closer to full strength ahead of Saints matchup

While injuries continue to rack up around the league, the Detroit Lions are closing in on full strength ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Only safety and special teams standout C.J. Moore was unable to practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with the calf injury that sidelined him last week.

Three other players were limited for the Lions. That group was led by cornerback Desmond Trufant, who continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener. Assuming there are no setbacks, there's a good chance he returns to action on Sunday.

Also limited were defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and rookie tight end Hunter Bryant. The latter has been out since training camp with a hamstring injury, while Hand is a new addition to the report. He's dealing with a chest issue.

For New Orleans, the team got All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas back on the practice field Wednesday. He's been out of action the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

In 2019, Thomas led the NFL with single-season record 149 catches.

