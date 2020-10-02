Executive order prompts Lions to void three-game ticket packages

Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order from last Friday, which limits limits stadium attendance to 500, the Detroit Lions have opted to void three-game ticket packages recently sold to season-ticket holders.

"For weeks we have counted the days until our November home games in anticipation of welcoming you back to Ford Field," an email to season-ticket holders read. "As a result of the Governor's most recent Executive Order, we are unable to honor the 3-game ticket package you previously purchased. To say we are disappointed is an understatement."

All funds paid for the packages will be rolled over to the purchase of 2021 season tickets. Additionally, the Lions have provided these fans with additional incentives for their loyalty, led by a 20% bonus for every dollar paid in Lions Loot, which can be used for food, beverages and merchandise inside Ford Field.

The governor's decision impacts the Lions' three November home games, including the team's annual Thanksgiving game, which will be played against Houston on Nov. 26.

When the Lions played the Cardinals in Arizona last Sunday, the home team allowed 750 friends and family members in the stadium. The Lions have not yet decided whether to follow suit with the 500 allowed to attend via Whitmer's executive order.

The Lions also haven't closed the doors on additional fans being able to attend games in November, leaving open the possibility, however slim, Whitmer reverses course on the current order in the coming weeks.

If the Lions are permitted to host a larger number of fans, tickets will be made available on a single game basis, with season-ticket holders given priority.

