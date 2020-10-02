Lions' Trufant looks poised to return; Saints rule out six starters

Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant doesn't sound like a man who plans on missing Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

After being sidelined the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, Trufant is officially listed as questionable for the contest. But meeting with the media Friday afternoon, the veteran sounded good to go.

Asked about the status of his hamstring, Trufant kept it short and simple.

"Yeah, I'm solid bro," he said. "I'm good."

The return of Trufant would provide a big boost for Detroit's secondary heading into the matchup against the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. One thing the Lions won't have to worry about is All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury.

"We've had some battles throughout my career," Trufant said, referencing his division rivalry with the Saints during his first seven seasons playing for the Atlanta Falcons. "They've made plays on me and I've made plays on them. It was always a battle down there.

"But I'm excited to get back out there and compete and do my part for the team to help us get the win."

In addition to Trufant, the Lions listed four others as questionable for Sunday's game — defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (chest), linebacker Christian Jones (knee), cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring).

Only safety and special teams standout C.J. Moore (calf) has been ruled out.

Jones was a new addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday. In Detroit's first three games, he's been on the field for nearly two-thirds of the team's defensive snaps.

Beyond Thomas, the Saints will be missing five additional starters. The team also ruled out cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, guard Andrus Peat and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

From that group, only Davenport hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl. Lattimore, Cook, Peat and Thomas were named to the 2019 squad.

