Desmond Trufant, Da'Shawn Hand active for Lions vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions enter Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints about as close to full strength as the team could be.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, defensive tackle DaShawn Hand, linebacker Christian Jones and cornerback Darryl Roberts each entered the day listed as questionable, but all are active for Sunday's contest.

Trufant returns to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Hand, meanwhile, came out of last Sunday's game against Arizona with a chest injury, while Roberts (hip) and Jones (knee) cropped up on the report in the middle of the week.

Inactive for the Lions are cornerback Chris Jones, safety C.J. Moore, linebacker Elijah Lee, guard Logan Stenberg and tight end Hunter Bryant.

Moore had previously been ruled out with a calf injury, while Bryant, an undrafted rookie, was questionable with a lingering hamstring injury. The other three are healthy scratches.

The Saints, on the other hand, come into the game extremely banged up, missing six starters. The team is down their top two cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, defensive end Marcus Davenport, guard Andrus Peat and All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

On Saturday, the team promoted cornerback Ken Crawley off its practice squad to provide depth. The veteran has appeared in 43 games during his career, including 25 starts.

