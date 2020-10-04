Live updates: Lions shoot for .500 as they take on the Saints

The Detroit Lions will get a chance to pull even heading into the bye week — after Sunday's game appeared in jeopardy of being played at all.

The Lions play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. (Fox/760 AM)

A victory would erase the Lions' 0-2 start to the season, pushing them to 2-2 entering their bye week. It also would cap a whirlwind 24 hours, as a reported positive COVID-19 test from Saints fullback Michael Burton, a former Lion. That test reportedly proved to be a false positive, keeping the game on schedule.

Like the Lions, the Saints bring a 1-2 record into Sunday's showdown, and are banged up, missing at least six starters, including All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

Follow along here for live updates.