Ex-Lions star Calvin Johnson's stolen car ends up at chop shop; Detroit man charged

A Detroit man has been charged with operating a chop shop where former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson's stolen car recently ended up.

Darnell Smith, 31, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in 36th District Court on Thursday, charged with operating a chop shop and receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $20,000.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy made the announcement.

Johnson, 35, the legendary receiver for the Lions who now is retired but still lives in the area at least part of the year, was golfing at Meadowbrook Country Club in Northville on Sept. 22, when his vehicle was stolen. Johnson reported the theft to the Northville Township Police Department.

Working with the Detroit Police Department, the investigation led detectives to a chop shop on Penrod Street in Detroit. On Tuesday, officers spotted Smith working on the car, and he was arrested.

Smith has a probable-cause conference scheduled for Oct. 29, and was given a $10,000 personal bond by District Court Magistrate Joseph Boyer.

The make and model of Johnson's car weren't disclosed.

