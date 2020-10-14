Detroit News NFL picks: Week 6
Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.
Detroit -1 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Detroit
Beard: Detroit
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
Chicago +2 at Carolina
Rogers: Carolina
Beard: Chicago
Niyo: Carolina
Wojnowski: Carolina
Atlanta +5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Beard: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Atlanta
Houston +5.5 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Beard: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Houston
Washington +3.5 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: N.Y. Giants
Beard: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants
Cleveland +4.5 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Beard: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojnowski: Pittsburgh
Baltimore -7 at Philadelphia
Rogers: Baltimore
Beard: Baltimore
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojnowski: Baltimore
Cincinnati +9.5 at Indianapolis
Rogers: Indianapolis
Beard: Cincinnati
Niyo: Cincinnati
Wojnowski: Cincinnati
N.Y. Jets +7 at Miami
Rogers: Miami
Beard: Miami
Niyo: Miami
Wojnowski: Miami
Denver +8 at New England
Rogers: New England
Beard: New England
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England
Green Bay -1.5 at Tampa Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Beard: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
L.A. Rams -3 at San Francisco
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Beard: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: L.A. Rams
Kansas City -3 at Buffalo
Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)
Beard: Kansas City (best bet)
Niyo: Kansas City (best bet)
Wojnowski: Kansas City (best bet)
Arizona -3 at Dallas
Rogers: Arizona
Beard: Arizona
Niyo: Arizona
Wojnowski: Dallas
Records
Rogers: 6-8 last week, 39-37-1 overall, 3-2 best bets
Beard: 7-7 last week, 41-35-1 overall, 2-3 best bets
Niyo: 9-5 last week, 43-33-1 overall, 3-2 best bets
Wojnowski: 6-8 last week, 33-43-1 overall, 1-4 best bets