Detroit News NFL picks: Week 6

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

Detroit -1 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Detroit

Beard: Detroit

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Chicago +2 at Carolina

Rogers: Carolina

Beard: Chicago

Niyo: Carolina

Wojnowski: Carolina

Atlanta +5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Beard: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Atlanta

Houston +5.5 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Beard: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

Washington +3.5 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: N.Y. Giants

Beard: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants

Cleveland +4.5 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Beard: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh

Baltimore -7 at Philadelphia

Rogers: Baltimore

Beard: Baltimore

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

Cincinnati +9.5 at Indianapolis

Rogers: Indianapolis

Beard: Cincinnati

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

N.Y. Jets +7 at Miami

Rogers: Miami

Beard: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

Denver +8 at New England

Rogers: New England

Beard: New England

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Green Bay -1.5 at Tampa Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Beard: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

L.A. Rams -3 at San Francisco

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Beard: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: L.A. Rams

Kansas City -3 at Buffalo

Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)

Beard: Kansas City (best bet)

Niyo: Kansas City (best bet)

Wojnowski: Kansas City (best bet)

Arizona -3 at Dallas

Rogers: Arizona

Beard: Arizona

Niyo: Arizona

Wojnowski: Dallas

Records

Rogers: 6-8 last week, 39-37-1 overall, 3-2 best bets

Beard: 7-7 last week, 41-35-1 overall, 2-3 best bets

Niyo: 9-5 last week, 43-33-1 overall, 3-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 6-8 last week, 33-43-1 overall, 1-4 best bets