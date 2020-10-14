Three Lions players return to practice from injured reserve

The Lions announced three of their four players on short-term injured reserve will return to practice on Wednesday. The team is getting back offensive lineman Joe Dahl, running back Bo Scarbrough and cornerback Mike Ford.

Dahl opened the season as the team's starting left guard, but suffered a groin injury ahead of the Week 2 matchup against Green Bay. Ford and Scarbrough suffered their injuries in training camp and have yet to appear this season.

The Lions will have a 21-day window to determine whether each of the players will be added to the active roster or placed on season-ending injured reserve.

It's unclear where each player would fit once activated. Dahl, who earned a starting job last season, isn't assured of regaining that role upon being medically cleared. The team is currently rolling with rookie Jonah Jackson and big-ticket free-agent addition Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the guard spots.

Jackson has played well and is certain to remain in the lineup. Vaitai could shift back to right tackle, where he was expected to begin the season, but Tyrell Crosby has been performing well in that role since the start of the year.

Ford figures to be well behind the other cornerbacks on Detroit's depth chart, but should be able to carve out a role on special teams, where he played 252 snaps a year ago.

More: Unheralded James Robinson might cause trouble for Lions' underwhelming run defense

As for Scarbrough, his presumed role as the team's short-yardage back has evaporated following the addition of Adrian Peterson. Along with Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift, it's difficult to see an immediate path to playing time for Scarbrough. Additionally, he didn't play a single special teams snap a year ago.

With those three players returning to practice, only cornerback Justin Coleman remains eligible to return off injured reserve. The starting nickel cornerback is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener.