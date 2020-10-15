Lions could be without Frank Ragnow vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions might be down one of their best players this Sunday in Jacksonville. Center Frank Ragnow suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's practice and was limited to working on the side with a trainer during Thursday's session.

In addition to Ragnow, cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Bryant (concussion) were also not practicing.

Replacing Ragnow would be difficult. The third-year center has been one of Detroit's most-consistent players the past two seasons. Last year, the team could have shifted Graham Glasgow over from guard, but the solution isn't as clear this year, after Glasgow departed in free agency.

Among the options are rookie Jonah Jackson, Joe Dahl and Beau Benzschawel. It would be a big ask for Jackson, who has already started at two spots in his first four games.

Dahl and Benzschawel also have limited experience in the role, with Dahl just returning to practice after a three-game stint on injured reserve with a groin injury of his own. Benzschawel currently sits on the team's practice squad, but could be promoted later this week to provide depth or potentially start.