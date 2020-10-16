Lions' Kenny Golladay coy about negotiations on new contract

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay hinted a contract extension could be coming in the near future. When asked Friday if there was any new updates on his negotiations with the team, Golladay played it coy.

"I don't think nothing came out yet," he said.

That would imply something is forthcoming. Asked if reporters need to be on their toes for an impending announcement, the receiver smiled and replied, "Uh, I don't know."

It can't be dismissed that Golladay was playing around after having to answer yet another round of questions about an expected extension that didn't come to fruition this offseason. But he's been the only one to comment, however vague the responses.

General manager Bob Quinn has stuck by his longstanding policy of not publicly discussing contract negotiations and Golladay's representation have not returned multiple communications the recent months.

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and leading the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2019, The fourth-year receiver is currently set to be a free agent this offseason.

While Golladay has waited, several other top receivers around the league have secured deals in recent months. The Los Angeles Chargers awarded Keenan Allen with four-year, $80 million pact, while the Rams extended both Cooper Kupp and Roberts Woods for multiple seasons.

Asked if he was surprised he hasn't joined that group, Golladay shrugged it off.

"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen," he said. "Just keep moving forward. Only thing I can really control right now is my play on the field and the energy I bring in this building every day."

Quinn has re-signed players during the season, but he's never finalized a long-term deal with a top player during the regular season. Deals with Darius Slay, Matthew Stafford, Quandre Diggs and most recently Taylor Decker all occurred in the weeks before the start of the season.

Golladay said he's open to talks continuing throughout the year.

"I don't care if it takes to the end of the season, you know?" he said.

Golladay missed the first two games this season with a hamstring strain. In the two games he's played, he's caught 10 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.