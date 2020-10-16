Lions rule out Desmond Trufant; Frank Ragnow listed as questionable

For the third time in five games, the Detroit Lions will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant. The team ruled him out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

A key free-agent addition after the team dealt Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, Trufant suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener. That sidelined him the next two games before he re-aggravated the injury against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 4.

Without Trufant, the team will continue to roll with rookie Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye as the starters, while Darryl Roberts will see time at nickelback.

In addition to Trufant, the team also listed center Frank Ragnow and safety C.J. Moore as questionable.

Ragnow suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's practice, which sidelined him Thursday and limited him on Friday. If he can't go, the team could be forced to turn to Joe Dahl at center. He returned to practice this week after a three-week stint on injured reserve, also due to a groin injury.

The Lions created a roster spot on Friday to potentially add Dahl when they placed tight end Hunter Bryant (concussion) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Washington has yet to appear in a game this season and won't be eligible to return to action until Detroit's Week 9 game against Minnesota.

Owner gets game ball

Owner Sheila Ford Hamp attended Friday's practice and was awarded a game ball by coach Matt Patricia during a brief presentation in front of the entire team. The custom ball was from the Sept. 27 victory over Arizona, her first win as owner since taking over for her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, in June.

"I feel like that was pretty special for her," wide receiver Kenny Golladay said. "She could definitely sit that ball with her name written on it in her house somewhere."