After player tests positive for COVID, Jaguars still plan to play Lions

The Detroit Lions roster have avoided any positive COVID-19 tests since the start of training camp, but their next few opponents have each had issues this week, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are on the docket for this Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Jaguars confirmed one of their practice squad players tested positive for the virus.

"After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the team said in a statement. "As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors."

At the time of the statement, the team said it was still planning on playing against the Lions on Sunday.

This is the latest bump in the road for the league caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this week, Detroit's next two opponents had test results return positive. The Atlanta Falcons, who the Lions play on Oct. 25, had to shut down their facility for a day to ensure they weren't in the midst of possible outbreak after one player tested positive.

And later in the week, the Indianapolis Colts, who are heading to Detroit to play the Lions on Nov. 1, similarly shut down in-person operations after four positive tests. Fortunately, all four proved to be false-positives after each of the second samples were tested and came back negative.

Prior to Lions' bye week, the team dealt with another scare when one of the New Orleans Saints players tested positive after traveling to Detroit. That put the status of the game in question overnight leading to kickoff, but that uncertainty was lifted in the morning when that result was also confirmed a false-positive.