Lions sign Blough off practice squad; activate Dahl

The Detroit Lions made a handful of roster moves on Saturday, ahead of their weekend matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Among those transactions, the team signed quarterback David Blough off the practice squad and activated offensive lineman Joe Dahl off injured reserve.

The Lions only needed to clear one spot after placing rookie tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve a day earlier. To make room for both Dahl and Blough, the team released cornerback Chris Jones.

Dahl could immediately be thrust back into the starting lineup, but not necessarily at left guard, where he started the year. Instead, he could be viewed as the team's best option at center after starter Frank Ragnow suffered a groin injury during practice this week.

Ragnow is listed as questionable for Sunday's game after barely practicing on Thursday and Friday.

As for Blough, there's no obvious reason for the promotion with neither starter Matthew Stafford and backup Chase Daniel appearing on the injury report this week. The move could suggest another team sought to poach the second-year player off Detroit's practice squad, and rather than lose someone they have invested in developing they opted to add him to the active roster.

Jones, who was signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last month, only played 13 total snaps for the Lions. He was a healthy scratch the team's last game.

Finally, to provide depth at tight end, the team temporarily elevated Isaac Nauta off the practice squad. As part of the league's new roster rules, he'll revert to practice squad on Monday without being required to go through waivers.