Lions' Frank Ragnow active for game against Jaguars

Jacksonville, Fla. — Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His status had been in doubt after suffering a groin injury earlier in the week, which had significantly limited his practice reps Thursday and Friday.

Ragnow has been durable since the Lions selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft. He's missed just one game, due to a concussion, last season.

The Lions listed the following six players as inactive for the contest: Quarterback David Blough, cornerback Desmond Trufant, linebacker Elijah Lee, offensive linemen Logan Stenberg and Kenny Wiggins and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

All but Trufant are healthy scratches. The veteran cornerback had previously been ruled out with a hamstring injury. It's the third game out of five he's missed this season.

As for the Jaguars, they'll be without top pass rusher Josh Allen, who is dealing with a knee injury. Leading wide receiver D.J. Chark, who was listed as questionable with a sprained ankle, is active.