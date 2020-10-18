Live updates: Lions vs. Jaguars
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions return to action after their bye week with a 1 p.m. matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions vs. Jaguars
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV/radio: Fox/760 AM
Records: Lions 1-3, Jaguars 1-4
Line: Lions by 3
More coverage
Five things to watch: Lions at Jaguars
Lions sign David Blough off practice squad, activate Joe Dahl
After player tests positive for COVID, Jaguars still plan to play Lions
Lions' Taylor Decker takes big strides toward becoming 'elite left tackle'
Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Jaguars