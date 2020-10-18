Live updates: Lions vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions return to action after their bye week with a 1 p.m. matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Lions vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 1-3, Jaguars 1-4

Line: Lions by 3

