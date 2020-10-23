Lions close to full strength heading to Atlanta

The Detroit Lions are about as healthy as they could hope to be at his point in the season. Heading into the team's Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, only Desmond Trufant is remaining on the injury report. The starting cornerback has been ruled out for Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.

It will mark the fourth game Trufant has missed this season with the injury.

The Lions had several other players miss practice time this week, including starters Trey Flowers (wrist), Marvin Jones (knee) and Frank Ragnow (groin), but everyone outside of Trufant was a full participant Friday and medically cleared to play against the Falcons.

Detroit's other lingering question marks are the status of cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive end Austin Bryant. Both returned to practice this week, but are still on injured reserve and the physically unable to perform list, respectively.

It's possible the Lions could activate one or both on Saturday, but it's more likely each will be given additional time to get into football shape before the team makes those moves.

