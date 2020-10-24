Lions activate Ford, Scarbrough off IR as part of a batch of weekend transactions

The Detroit Lions officially got two players off injured reserve Saturday afternoon, activating cornerback Mike Ford and running back Bo Scarbrough.

To clear room on the roster, the Lions released offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins and cornerback Chris Jones.

Ford and Scarbrough, who were both with the team last season, have each been sidelined since training camp with their injuries. Ford suffered an ankle injury during a practice in late August, while Scarbrough had been dealing with a rib injury since earlier that month.

Ford is entering is in his third season with the franchise, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2018. He appeared in 15 games last season, including two starts, but his primary contributions came on specials teams, where he saw 252 snaps.

Scarbrough, a mid-season addition in 2019, shouldered the backfield load while starter Kerryon Johnson recovered from an early-season knee injury. In six games (five starts), Scarbrough carried the ball 89 times for 377 yards and one touchdown.

Additionally, the Lions have temporarily elevated tight end Isaac Nauta off the practice squad. He'll be eligible to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons before returning to the practice squad on Monday.

Finally, Detroit made two more changes with the team's practice squad, resigning offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel and punter Arryn Siposs. Both had been released in recent days. In corresponding moves, the team released tight end Matt Sokol and running back Dalyn Dawkins off the practice squad.