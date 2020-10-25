Live updates: Lions vs. Falcons
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions will try to make it two wins in a row when they meet the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions at Falcons
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV/radio: Fox/760
Records: Lions 2-3, Falcons 1-5
Line: Falcons by 1
