No surprises with Lions' inactive decisions for game against Falcons

Nearly at full strength, the Detroit Lions' inactive list looked about how you'd expect ahead of Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons.

The group was headlined by cornerback Desmond Trufant, who had been previously ruled out with a hamstring strain. Also ruled out prior to Sunday was key special team contributor Miles Killebrew. He is dealing with a personal issue.

That left the Lions to scratch four healthy youngsters from the lineup — wide receiver Quintez Cephus, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg, quarterback David Blough and running back Bo Scarbrough.

Scarbrough, along with cornerback Mike Ford, were both activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Ford is active and will make his season debut for the Lions. He's coming off a season where he played 252 special teams snaps for the team.

Honorary captain

Just days ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the Lions and Falcons jointly named late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary captain for Sunday's game.

King’s daughter Bernice King was scheduled to be in attendance.

Subscription: Five things to watch: Lions at Falcons

During pre-game warm-ups, Detroit players wore T-shirts featuring one of King's most well-known quotes, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

That quote aligns with one of the social-justice mantras the Lions adopted this offseason, "We won't be silent."