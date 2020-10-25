Wow! Lions win on last-play TD pass from Matthew Stafford to T.J. Hockenson, 23-22

Atlanta — When the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons get together, you can count on a wild finish. Sunday was no exception as Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led a 75-yard touchdown in the game's final minute, connecting with tight end T.J. Hockenson as time expired to send the Lions past the Falcons, 23-22.

The drive followed the defense allowing Falcons running back Todd Gurley to score a touchdown with 1:03 remaining to keep Detroit's hopes afloat.

On paper, the ingredients were in place for a shootout, but instead, the two teams got off to a slow start, with one first down and a trio of punts on the first three series.

The Lions managed to find their footing first as quarterback Matthew Stafford started the team's second possession with a pair of chunk gains to tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones. Handing the ball off to rookie runner D'Andre Swift on three straight snaps netted 24 more yards and put the Lions into the red zone where a Falcons' mistake set up the game's first touchdown.

On third down, Stafford had to tuck the ball and step up in his pocket to avoid pressure, but as he reset to throw, he took a big hit from cornerback A.J. Terrell. The officiating crew ruled Terrell launched himself into the quarterback, a 15-yard infraction that set the Lions up first-and-goal from the 3-yard line where Swift punched it in the next snap.

After another exchange of punts, the Falcons put together a 13-play, 89-yard response.

BOX SCORE: Lions vs. Falcons

Converting a fourth down near midfield early in the second quarter to keep the series alive, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley made a difficult catch along the sideline for 19 yards before drawing a defensive pass interference call in the end zone working against rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah. That set up Gurley to power it across the goal line to tie the game, 7-7.

The Lions were poised to counter punch, driving deep into Falcons territory before losing steam inside the 10-yard line. Aggressively, the team opted to go for it when faced with fourth-and-2, but the play call backfired and running back Adrian Peterson was stuffed short by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler.

Not deterred by taking over in the shadow of their own goal line, the Falcons went coast to coast to take their first lead of the contest. Ridley continued to prove problematic for the Detroit secondary, hauling in a 27-yard pass on third down to extend the possession. He would then cap the 14-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown grab, coming wide open across the middle after the Lions lost him coming out of a bunch coverage to the left.

Taking over with 29 seconds remaining before the half, Stafford connected on three throws for 48 yards, allowing Matt Prater to drill a 50-yard field goal as time expired and cutting the Falcons' lead to 14-10 at the break.

Blunders plagued the Lions to start the third quarter, but the offense was able to overcome a pair of sacks and a holding call that negated a 24-yard Swift run to further cut into the Falcons' lead. This time Prater knocked it through from 51 yards out, making it 14-13.

Again, the two offenses briefly sputtered, exchanging punts, with Lions punter Jack Fox pinning the Falcons at their own 6-yard line. From deep in their own territory, the home team sought to break the will of the Lions with a third, lengthy touchdown drive.

Chewing up yards with relative ease, the Falcons worked into the red zone before they were faced with fourth-and-5 from the 13. Instead of extending their advantage to four with 12 minutes to go, they went for it, only to see defensive end Trey Flowers drop into coverage and break up a throw intended for running back Ito Smith.

The Lions proceeded drove into Falcons territory before appearing to stall out when Peterson was stuffed on third-and-short. But the Lions successfully challenged that the Falcons had 12 defenders on the field, netting a fresh set of downs.

That led to a 46-yard attempt by Prater for the lead, but the long-time clutch kicker sent his boot slicing wide right, preserving Atlanta's lead.

But as they had much of the afternoon, Detroit's defense stepped up, forcing the game's first turnover. Defensive end Romeo Okwara was able to chop the ball free from the grasp of quarterback Matt Ryan and Flowers jumped on the loose ball, giving the ball back to the Lions offense inside Falcons territory.

Detroit's possession didn't go anywhere, but Prater rebounded from 49 yards out to put the Lions back on top, 16-14, with 3:09 remaining.

Ryan completed five consecutive passes for 55 yards to put Atlanta in scoring position before the Lions all but let Gurley score from 10 yards out with 1:12 remaining. A successful 2-point conversion made it 22-16.

After the Hockenson touchdown, the Lions were flagged for excessive celebration, leaving Prater a 48-yard PAT attempt to seal the victory.

