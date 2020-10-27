Lions bolster pass rush, swing trade for DE Everson Griffen

After consecutive wins to climb back to .500, the Detroit Lions turned into buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

On Tuesday, the team swung a deal for veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen, a team source confirmed with The Detroit News.

According to ESPN, the Lions only had to give up a sixth-round pick in 2021 to acquire Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys.

An 11-year veteran, Griffen spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he terrorized the Lions, racking up 16 of his 77 career sacks.

A free agent after opting out of his contract with the Vikings this offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $6 million. In seven games so far this season, he's tallied 20 tackles and 2½ sacks.

Griffen joins a Lions defense that's been hitting its stride following its bye week. Still, he will provide a much-needed boost to a pass-rush that ranks 28th in the league with eight sacks. He'll also help replace the loss of rookie Julian Okwara, who was recently placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers