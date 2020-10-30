Lions add fifth running back to roster, re-sign Jonathan Williams

The Detroit Lions backfield was crowded entering Friday, but that didn't stop the team from adding one more running back to the mix, re-signing Jonathan Williams off the Washington Football Team's practice squad.

Williams joins a deep group headed by Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson, with Bo Scarbrough and fullback Jason Cabinda also in the mix.

As it currently stands, the Lions are already struggling to find playing time for everyone. Scarbrough was inactive last Sunday, his first week back from injured reserve, while Johnson didn't record a carry or target in the victory against Atlanta, furthering his relegation to a blocking back on third downs.

On Thursday, Peterson was limited in practice with an abdominal injury, but concerns the issue would linger into the weekend were alleviated when he was removed from the injury report a day later.

The addition of Williams, who spent training camp with the Lions, seems peculiar and could indicate another backfield move is coming in the near future.

Williams spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, carrying the ball 49 times for 235 yards and a touchdown in nine appearances.