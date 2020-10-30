Taylor Decker among four Lions listed as questionable vs. Colts

For the first time in several weeks, the Detroit Lions haven't ruled out any players due to injury ahead of the team's Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

That said, four Lions players are questionable for the contest, including left tackle Taylor Decker. He popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury this week. Also questionable are cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring), Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (personal matter).

Trufant, who returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, has missed four of the first six games with the hamstring strain he suffered in the season-opener.

Finally, the Lions have an open roster spot after releasing linebacker Elijah Lee on Thursday and there's a good chance the team will activate nickel cornerback Justin Coleman off injured reserve over the weekend.

Like Trufant, Coleman suffered a hamstring in Week 1 and has been out since.

