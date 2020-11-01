First-half observations: Mistakes prove costly for Lions vs. Colts

The Lions are in the midst of a six-game home losing streak but a win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field could pull them into the playoff conversation.

Detroit (3-3) has a chance to get over .500 for the first time since Week 1, though the Lions trail 20-7 at halftime.

Here are some key takeaways from the first half of play:

►The punt game has been critical: Lions punter Jack Fox has flipped the field with 56- and 59-yard boots, barely getting his first punt off after bobbling the snap. On the other side, Lions special teamer Miles Killebrew blocked a Colts punt, setting the Lions up with a short field. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford took advantage with a touchdown strike to Marvin Jones Jr. to give the Lions a 7-0 first-quarter lead. The touchdown was Jones' second on the season and 44th career receiving touchdown.

►The Lions can't let Colts running back Nyheim Hines loose: Hines is a former track champion and showed off his wheels on a swing pass from Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, speeding down the sideline and spinning into the end zone to make it 7-7. Later in the second quarter Hines found a little bit of space on the sideline and reeled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to make it 20-7 for the Colts.

►Lack of discipline may cost Lions the game: It looked like the Lions had netted a big sack to get the Colts off the field in the second quarter, but defensive lineman Danny Shelton was flagged for unnecessary roughness, extending a drive that resulted in a Colts touchdown and putting the Lions in a 14-7 hole. Moments later, Lions cornerback Tony McRae committed kick catch interference, setting the Colts up with a short field that was taken advantage of by Rivers and Hines for the Colts' third touchdown.

►The Colts' defense is as good as advertised: Through six games, the Colts have held opponents to 288 yards and 19.2 points per game. In the first half on Sunday, the Lions could only muster five first downs, 80 total yards, 3.6 yards per play and only five rushing yards.

►Philip Rivers is on his game: Rivers has been up-and-down in his first season as signal-caller for the Colts, but the Lions are getting the "up" version. Rivers is 17-for-21 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He's challenging the edges of the Lions defense with great success, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers.

►The Lions are still starting hot: With the Marvin Jones Jr. touchdown, the Lions became the only team to score first in their first seven games of the season.