Lions lose WR Kenny Golladay to hip injury, status unclear

As if a 20-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn't bad enough, the Detroit Lions also lost wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a hip injury.

Talk about salt in the wound.

The extent of the injury, suffered at the end of the second quarter, remains unclear, but it prohibited Golladay from returning to action in the second half. He finished the day with zero catches on four targets.

Marvin Hall stepped in for Golladay and finished the day with a career-high 113 yards on four catches.

"I don’t know what happened — it’s always next man up," wide receiver Marvin Jones said. "You see what Marvin Hall did out there — that’s something that he does every day, in practice and stuff like that. It’s just next man up. That’s what the NFL is about."

If Golladay's injury sidelines him beyond this week, it figures to open the door for more opportunities for Hall, a training camp standout, as well as rookie Quintez Cephus, who has been a healthy scratch the past three games and hasn't caught a pass since Week 2.

Golladay, a third-round draft pick in 2017, is in the final year of his contract with the Lions. The NFL's touchdown reception leader a year ago, he is pacing the team with 338 receiving yards this season, despite missing the second half of Sunday's contest, as well as the first two games, when he was sidelined by a hamstring strain.

