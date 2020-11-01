SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIONS

Live updates: Lions vs. Colts

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Lions will attempt to win their third straight game for the first time under Matt Patricia as they host the Colts on Sunday. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up Sunday before the game against the Colts at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Colts at Lions

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

Records: Colts 4-2, Lions 3-3

Line: Colts by 2

