Marvin Jones status has shades of Golden Tate as trade deadline nears for Lions

Detroit – You can't deny the similarities.

In 2018, the Detroit Lions made a bold midseason deal for a accomplished defender, sending a late-round draft pick to the New York Giants for Damon "Snacks" Harrison.

Yet a week later, after losing Harrison's first game in a Lions uniform to fall to 3-4 on the season, the Lions shipped out Golden Tate, getting something for the veteran receiver before his contract expired at the end of the season.

Now, in 2020, the Lions are looking at an almost identical scenario.

After trading for an accomplished defender in Everson Griffen, the Lions lost their subsequent game to drop to 3-4. And with the trade deadline fast approaching on Tuesday, the team seemingly faces a similar decision with wide receiver Marvin Jones, who like Tate in 2018, is on the last year of his current contract.

By his standards, Jones is having a down season, but he was one of the few bright spots for Detroit's offense in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in a pair of touchdown passes.

As for whether he'll be wearing a Lions uniform next Sunday, Jones isn't sweating it.

"You just don't deal with it," Jones said about the rumors. "What do I have to worry about? No, I don’t need clarification (about my status from management). I’ve been here long enough, I'm running good, feel good. Whatever it is, that’s what it is.

"They will do what they have to do," Jones said. "Right now, I’m a Lion, and I’m in a Lions jersey, and I’m playing for the Lions. I'm out there, I'm practicing, that’s what I'm doing now, putting on the No. 11 jersey with the Lions until further notice. There’s nothing for me to worry about or even ask. What they do is what they do. That's just what it is."

Jones has spent the entire prime of his career in Detroit, signing as a free agent in 2016, after four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2012.

Brought in to help address the retirement of Calvin Johnson, Jones has been largely productive during his five seasons with the Lions. In 60 games, he's caught 235 balls for 3,583 yards and 30 touchdowns.