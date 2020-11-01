Decker playing, Trufant out again for Lions against Colts

Detroit — The Detroit Lions got more good news than bad news on the injury front this week, but the team will still be without cornerback Desmond Trufant when they battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

It will be the the third consecutive game, and fifth overall this season, Trufant has been sidelined.

A free-agent addition brought in to offset the decision to trade Darius Slay, Trufant suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener. He briefly returned to the lineup in Week 4 against the Saints, only to re-aggravate the strain.

Trufant practiced on Thursday and Friday this week and had been listed as questionable for the contest — a clear step in the right direction — but remains at least a week away from returning to action.

Detroit's other three players listed as questionable for Sunday, including Taylor Decker, are all active against the Colts. The starting left tackle had been dealing with a shoulder injury that popped up in the middle of the practice week.

The Lions will also welcome nickel cornerback Justin Coleman back on Sunday. He's been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

In addition to Trufant, the Lions scratched quarterback David Blough, cornerback Mike Ford, guard Logan Stenberg and wide receiver Quintez Cephus from the lineup.

