'Big loss': Lions consider options with Kenny Golladay likely out vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions typically don't like to tip their hand on the status of injured players, but offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell sounded like he doesn't anticipate having wide receiver Kenny Golladay available for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Obviously, Kenny will be a big loss for us because of the big plays he can do," Bevell said Tuesday. "You've seen him the last couple weeks with over 100 yards in games, but we have other players and I think all of them need to step up and be able to help us make plays on offense."

Golladay exited last Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts late in the first half with a hip injury. He could be seen stretching out his leg after running a route, before calling for a substitute two plays later.

With Golladay sidelined the final two quarters, Marvin Hall stepped up to play a season-high 42 snaps, finishing with a career-best 113 yards receiving on four catches, buoyed by another career-best, a 73-yard reception.

Following that performance, Hall figures to get the first crack at filling in for Golladay this week.

"Well, he did a nice job stepping in this last game, obviously, and made some really big plays for us," Bevell said. "I expect him to step in there and do a great job for us and I think the thing he brings for us is speed. It's the one quality that he has that you immediately see it on the field and you feel it. That can really change some things in the back end. We try to use that. We try to get it out there. When you're out there more, obviously, he's going to have more opportunities to make plays."

Subscription: Niyo: If Quinn-Patricia ticket is on ballot, Lions' closing argument falls flat

Another option to see an expanded role is rookie Quintez Cephus, who received significant snaps the first two games of the season, filling in for Golladay while he was sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Cephus was targeted 13 times those first two games, catching six passes for 97 yards, but he hasn't seen a throw his way since. In fact, he's been a healthy scratch the past three weeks.

Still, Bevell has liked what he's seen from the fifth-round draft pick on the practice field.

"He's a tireless worker," Bevell said. "He hasn't just shut it down because he hasn't been out there. And you really appreciate that. He's stayed in the (play) book. He's ready to go each and every game. Sometimes there's decisions to be made -- who is going to be active that week -- but he's definitely ready to go and he'll do a fine job if he needs to be in there."

Despite appearing in only five of the team's seven games in 2020, and failing to record a reception against the Colts, Golladay still leads the Lions with 338 receiving yards this season.