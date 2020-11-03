Lions place LB Jarrad Davis on COVID-19 list

For the first time since the team reported to training camp at the end of July, the Detroit Lions have placed a player on the league's COVID-19 reserve list.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis landed on the list Tuesday afternoon. The designation means Davis either tested positive for the virus or knowingly had close contact with someone who tested positive.

If Davis tested positive for the virus, his time on the list will be dependent upon whether he has symptoms or is asymptomatic.

A player with symptoms cannot rejoin the team until the following qualifications are met:

► Ten days since symptoms first appeared.

► 72 hours without any symptoms.

► Approval from the team physician while also meeting local regulations.

An asymptomatic positive test requires players to be away from the team for a minimum of five days, as well as two consecutive days with a negative test.

No other Lions players were placed on the list Tuesday, suggesting the team's in-house contact tracing showed no one was in close contact with Davis for a prolonged period of time.

More: 'Big loss': Lions consider options with Kenny Golladay likely out vs. Vikings

If asymptomatic, Davis, who has been playing in a reserve role much of the season, could be cleared to return ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Additionally, the Vikings started the week under intensive COVID-19 protocols after one of the opposing players from their last game against the Green Bay Packers tested positive for the virus.

The Lions placed several players on the COVID-19 list in late July, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson, but Davis is the first case since players were cleared to enter the team's facility.