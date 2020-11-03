New dad Miles Killebrew returns to Lions' lineup, makes 'good memories'

In his five seasons with the Lions, Miles Killebrew has been durable and dependable, missing just one game. That one game was last season.

He had played in 68 of 69 games in his career, so when he was listed as out for the Oct. 25 game against the Atlanta Falcons because of personal reasons, it raised some concerns.

Not to worry. Killebrew had a good excuse.

“I wasn’t able to make the game because my wife was actually in labor and we welcomed our first child, Stormy J. Killebrew, into this world (on Oct. 25),” Killebrew told WJR’s Steve Courtney on Sunday.

If it were a home game, Killebrew might have had a chance to make it to Ford Field after his wife went into labor and delivered the baby early Sunday morning. With the game in Atlanta, the logistics became a little too difficult for Killebrew to sort through quickly.

More: 'Big loss': Lions consider options with Kenny Golladay likely out vs. Vikings

“I was trying to figure out any way that we could align it so that maybe I could make it down there and come back or we can have the baby ... when it came down to it, I said, ‘I'm going to be here for my baby — and that's what we did.

“The team went down there they said they were going to bring back the win for little Stormy and that's what they did.”

Killebrew made a nice tackle on the opening kickoff this past Sunday and followed on the Colts’ second possession with a blocked punt, which helped set up excellent field position for the Lions’ first touchdown drive.

For Killebrew, who is a safety but has become more of an ace on special teams, it was a welcome return to the lineup and he drew praise and admiration from special-teams coordinator Braydon Coombs.

Subscription: Niyo: If Quinn-Patricia ticket is on ballot, Lions' closing argument falls flat

“I told him Saturday (that) I've been in a similar position; all three of my kids were born in football season. I’ve been there a little bit and can relate, and I told him you'll never forget your first game as a dad. You will remember a lot about it. Make sure it's good memories,’” Coombs said.

“That was cool to kind of see the look in his eyes after making a couple of those plays. I'm sure he'll never forget it, and it was awesome for us as a team.

“We needed a play, there was a little bit of a lull there early in the game and I think that really got us going. That was cool; I was really happy to see it for him.”

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard