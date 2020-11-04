Detroit News NFL picks: Week 9
Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.
Detroit +3.5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Beard: Detroit
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Green Bay -2.5 at San Francisco
Rogers: Green Bay
Beard: Green Bay (best bet)
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
Seattle -3 at Buffalo
Rogers: Seattle
Beard: Seattle
Niyo: Seattle
Wojnowski: Buffalo
Denver +4.5 at Atlanta
Rogers: Atlanta
Beard: Denver
Niyo: Denver
Wojnowski: Atlanta
Chicago +6.5 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Beard: Chicago
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojnowski: Chicago
Baltimore -2.5 at Indianapolis
Rogers: Baltimore
Beard: Baltimore
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojnowski: Baltimore
Carolina +11.5 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)
Beard: Kansas City
Niyo: Carolina
Wojnowski: Kansas City
Houston -7 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Houston
Beard: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Houston
N.Y. Giants +3 at Washington
Rogers: Washington
Beard: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Washington
Las Vegas +3 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Beard: Las Vegas
Niyo: Las Vegas
Wojnowski: Las Vegas
Pittsburgh -7 at Dallas
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Beard: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Miami +5.5 at Arizona
Rogers: Arizona
Beard: Miami
Niyo: Arizona
Wojnowski: Miami
New Orleans +4.5 at Tampa Bay
Rogers: Tampa Bay
Beard: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Tampa Bay
Wojnowski: Tampa Bay
New England -7.5 at N.Y. Jets
Rogers: New England
Beard: New England
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England
Records
Rogers: 5-7-2 last week, 55-60-4 overall, 6-2 best bets
Beard: 6-6-2 last week, 64-51-4 overall, 3-5 best bets
Niyo: 3-9-2 last week, 59-56-4 overall, 5-3 best bets
Wojnowski: 2-10-2 last week, 47-68-4 overall, 2-6 best bets