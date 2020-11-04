Detroit News NFL picks: Week 9

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

Detroit +3.5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Beard: Detroit

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Green Bay -2.5 at San Francisco

Rogers: Green Bay

Beard: Green Bay (best bet)

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

Seattle -3 at Buffalo

Rogers: Seattle

Beard: Seattle

Niyo: Seattle

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Denver +4.5 at Atlanta

Rogers: Atlanta

Beard: Denver

Niyo: Denver

Wojnowski: Atlanta

Chicago +6.5 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Beard: Chicago

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Chicago

Baltimore -2.5 at Indianapolis

Rogers: Baltimore

Beard: Baltimore

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

Carolina +11.5 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)

Beard: Kansas City

Niyo: Carolina

Wojnowski: Kansas City

Houston -7 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Houston

Beard: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

N.Y. Giants +3 at Washington

Rogers: Washington

Beard: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington

Las Vegas +3 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Beard: Las Vegas

Niyo: Las Vegas

Wojnowski: Las Vegas

Pittsburgh -7 at Dallas

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Beard: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Miami +5.5 at Arizona

Rogers: Arizona

Beard: Miami

Niyo: Arizona

Wojnowski: Miami

New Orleans +4.5 at Tampa Bay

Rogers: Tampa Bay

Beard: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Tampa Bay

Wojnowski: Tampa Bay

New England -7.5 at N.Y. Jets

Rogers: New England

Beard: New England

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Records

Rogers: 5-7-2 last week, 55-60-4 overall, 6-2 best bets

Beard: 6-6-2 last week, 64-51-4 overall, 3-5 best bets

Niyo: 3-9-2 last week, 59-56-4 overall, 5-3 best bets

Wojnowski: 2-10-2 last week, 47-68-4 overall, 2-6 best bets