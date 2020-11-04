Lions QB Matthew Stafford absent from practice field Wednesday

In the brief portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions were unexpectedly missing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Backups Chase Daniel and David Blough split reps in Stafford's stead.

Lions coach Matt Patricia made no mention of a possible absence during his daily conference call late Wednesday morning and the team doesn't have to release an injury report until 4 p.m.

Stafford didn't suffer a noticeable injury in last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and he hasn't missed an offensive snap this year, playing all 464 through seven games. He missed the final eight games of the 2019 season with a back injury, but to this point, there have been no residual issues from that injury.

In the event Stafford were to end up on the COVID-19 reserve list, he wouldn't be able to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Players placed on the list are required to be on it for a minimum of five days.

Through seven games this season, Stafford has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

