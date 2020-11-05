For new Lions' DE Everson Griffen, former coach's 'good' comment not good enough

It likely wasn't meant as a slight, but good luck convincing Everson Griffen otherwise.

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who coached Griffen the past six seasons, provided a relatively generic quote when asked about the veteran defensive end set to make his debut for the Detroit Lions this week.

"Everson was a good player for us," said Zimmer, "So wish him well. Just not this week."

When the quote made its way to Griffen, he became fixated on one word — good. Six seasons, four Pro Bowl selections, 57 sacks, 138 quarterback hits and seven forced fumbles and all Zimmer could say is "good player."

Little did Zimmer realize, he was pouring gasoline on a pre-existing fire.

"I think this is the best I've felt in a long time, and I got a little frustrated when I read that comment, what Zimmer said about, 'Oh, Everson was a good player,'" Griffen said during a video call on Thursday. "Like, Coach Zimmer wasn't just a good coach, he was a great coach to me. So for him to call me a good player, that kind of hurt my feelings. So on Sunday, I'm really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player.

"I'm excited, I'm ready to execute, my mental health is strong, my physical health is strong, my mind is strong, and I'm ready to go out there and dominate," Griffen said. "I'm ready to create, adapt, and go out there and win."

And the more Griffen talked the more he kept coming back to Zimmer's comment.

"They gon' put some respect on my name," he said. "He gon' put respect on my name, that's all I'm saying. Like, he wasn't just a good coach to me, he was a great coach. He helped me improve, he helped me grow. So, I don't ever talk bad about people, so for him to call me a good player, all right, I got something coming for him on Sunday."

The Lions certainly know Griffen's penchant for greatness. He's tormented the franchise for years, racking up 16 sacks in 19 games as a member of the Vikings. It's why they jumped at a chance to add him to the roster ahead of the league's trading deadline, sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Cowboys.

"We got a lot of sacks, and we also set the sack record I think against Detroit," Griffen said referencing Minnesota's 10-sack outing in 2018. "We had some good moments there. But I'm trying to change that role and do it opposite this week — let us set the sack record against the Vikings, because I'm just a good player."

There it is again.

Griffen's arrival couldn't come at a better time. The team could certainly use the energy he brings, but also the pass-rushing prowess. The Lions rank near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and just lost two defensive ends — Trey Flowers and rookie Julian Okwara — to injured reserve.

"I thought Everson did a great job yesterday," Lions coach Matt Patricia said before Thursday's practice. "I thought his communication was really good on the field, and he’s got a high motor. He practices at a high level, so that was really good. It was good for us to be out there in pads and to be able to see some of that and just get him used to some of the communication out on the field. I thought it was a good first step."

Maybe Patricia would like to rephrase that. Are you sure it wasn't a great first step?

As for Griffen's role and playing time, that's too be determined. Asked for his initial impressions, he said he's been impressed with the coaching staff's emphasis on details.

But his primary focus this week is winning and reminding the Vikings exactly who he is.

"It's going to be fun on Sunday," Griffen said. "I'm going to come out and be a great player. I'm going to come out and dominate. I'm going to come out and do that, because, you know, I'm just a good player, right? All right."

