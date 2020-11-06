Lions rule out Golladay, Walker and Agnew; Trufant set to return

The Detroit Lions ruled out three key players ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Jamal Agnew and safety Tracy Walker won't make the trip.

None of the three practiced this week after suffering injuries in last Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Golladay exited the game in the first half with a hip injury that could end up being a multi-week issue.

On Friday, the team added veteran receiving depth to the practice squad, signing Mohamed Sanu.

In addition to those three, the team also listed four others as questionable, including two of the team's starting offensive linemen from a week ago. Guard Joe Dahl (back), offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), linebacker Christian Jones (knee) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) make up that group.

More: Can Lions take advantage of young, struggling Vikings defense?

In positive news, the Lions will be getting back cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has been out the past three games, and five of the first seven contests, with a nagging hamstring issue.

"I've been doing my part to get back," Trufant said Friday. "I've been working hard, been grinding this last month, really, to get back to this position. I'm looking forward to it and hopefully, you never know what's going to happen on Sunday, but I'm just praying everything goes smooth, I stay healthy and finish this thing off right."

As for the Vikings, they'll be down a trio of corners, including starters Holton Hill and Cameron Dantzler. Hill has been out since Week 4 with a foot injury, while Dantzler is in concussion protocol.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers