Lions sign veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu to practice squad

With receiver Kenny Golladay battling a hip injury, the Detroit Lions added veteran receiving depth to the team's practice squad on Friday, signing Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu, a nine-year veteran, started the offseason with the New England Patriots before he was released in early September. He latched on briefly with the San Francisco 49ers before hitting the open market again a month ago.

Drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanu split the majority of his career between there and Atlanta, where he started in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The Falcons traded Sanu to the Patriots ahead of last year's trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick.

For his career, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Sanu has caught 404 passes for 4,516 and 26 touchdowns.

The Lions had worked out Sanu earlier in the week and he practiced with the team on Friday, indicating he had cleared necessary COVID-19 protocols.

