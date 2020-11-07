Saturday's NFL: Healthy WR Golden Tate won’t play for Giants at Washington

Washington — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff.

Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related.

The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” The following day, Tate’s wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open.

Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and said the situation was handled internally.

“He’s made a lot of plays over these last couple of years, and I certainly have a lot of trust in him as a player,” Jones said. “I certainly value our relationship, respect him. My job is to distribute the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays. He’s a great player, and we’ll keep trying to get him the ball.”

Just not at Washington. Tate has been targeted 29 times this season, making 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Team leader Darius Slayton has been targeted 56 times.

Washington on Saturday activated receiver Steven Sims off injured reserve, a big boost to its passing game.

Darnold doubtful

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.

Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.

“Unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter for this game on Monday,” Gase said.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.

“I think he started out OK,” Gase said of Darnold’s practice Friday. “Obviously, he was going to do everything he could to be able to go for this game. As practice went on, he felt there were some throws that he wasn’t comfortable with that when he threw them.”

Darnold wasn’t happy with the velocity or arc of some of the passes he threw, and he told the team he wasn’t feeling right.

“I’m glad that he did that,” Gase said. “That’s what I think we needed to have that communication back. I know it’s devastating to him because he’s always been able to throw the ball the way he has needed to. I think yesterday was the first time that he felt it did not feel the way that he wanted it to heading into this game.”

Darnold struggled in the two games since his return from the initial injury, throwing for just 253 yards with two interceptions.

The 35-year-old Flacco will likely make his third start for the Jets. He has thrown for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception this season.

The 0-8 Jets have their bye-week break after the game Monday night, giving Darnold’s shoulder extra time to heal.

“That was kind of where my brain went was, all right, if you have that, this could help him,” Gase said. “I don’t think he was thinking that. He was just being honest with us.”

Gase said linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) are ruled out for the game against New England.

Kicker Sam Ficken (right groin) was not expected to practice and is doubtful to play, meaning Sergio Castillo would handle kicking duties for the third consecutive game.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Vyncint Smith (groin) are also doubtful.

Personnel dept.

Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

… The Tennessee Titans signed punter Ryan Allen and placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on injured reserve among a flurry of moves Saturday.

… Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to illness.