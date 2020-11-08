First-half observations: Stafford, Lions hanging around after slow start

The Lions looked like they did just enough in the second quarter to make you stick around for the second half.

But then, old friend Ameer Abdullah's late touchdown may have given you permission to move on with your day.

Wonderful November weather beckons for many Michiganders, as the Lions trail the Vikings 20-10 at the half.

On to the observations.

Vikings bully Lions early, like always

The Vikings have an identity, and that is toughness.

The purple guys have been bullying the Lions since I was young and long before that too. Jack Del Rio. John Randle. Adrian Peterson and Everson Griffen, ironically. And still, Dalvin Cook.

Cook feasts on the Lions. It’s easy for him. In five career games against the Lions entering Sunday, Cook racked up 5.3 yards per carry.

In the first half, Cook compiled 66 yards on nine carries for 7.3 yards per carry.

The Vikings have won five straight against Detroit, covering the spread each time. Each of the five wins has been at least by a touchdown, including four double-digit poundings.

It will continue forever, and you will hear that damn horn the rest of your life.

Peterson, Griffen revenge games: Inc.

A couple veteran Lions are playing against their former teams.

Peterson and Griffen were great in Minnesota. Their homecomings were the main storylines of the week.

Peterson has been unremarkable but OK, like most of the season. The running back has modest totals but four of the team’s 14 first downs.

Griffen hasn’t played much, but may have gotten a finger on a Kirk Cousins third-down pass attempt to Kyle Rudolph.

The pass went incomplete, forcing a punt.

Offense heats up in second quarter

Down a couple scores early, Matthew Stafford and the Lions started to cook themselves.

The team had a nice drive of more than 8 minutes for 70 yards after falling behind 13-0.

After running outside with Peterson on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line and losing 4 yards, Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal.

He had missed a 46-yarder earlier, so it was good to see him make it.

The Lions added a touchdown late in the half as TJ Hockenson made a nice catch over the middle and Marvin Jones scored a touchdown with 1:19 until halftime.

Stafford missed short on the first play from scrimmage, as Marvin Hall went deep. He then completed 16 straight passes to keep you watching.

Stay tuned!

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.