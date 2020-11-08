Halapoulivaati Vaitai active for Lions; Austin Bryant in line to make season debut

Minneapolis — There were no real surprises with the Detroit Lions' inactive list for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team had previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, return man Jamal Agnew, guard Joe Dahl and safety Tracy Walker. Additionally, the team scratched third-string quarterback David Blough and rookie offensive lineman Logan Stenberg from the lineup.

Blough wasn't needed after starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Similarly, Stenberg is scratched because Halapoulivaati Vaitai is active. The veteran offensive lineman, who aggravated a foot injury last Sunday against the Colts, entered the day as questionable.

With Dahl out, the Lions will return a starting offensive line combination they've used multiple times this season with Tyrell Crosby at right tackle and Vaitai at guard. Crosby served in a reserve capacity against the Colts.

There are a couple of players active for the first time this season. That includes defensive end Austin Bryant, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2019, Bryant has battled multiple injuries during his young career, limiting him to just four games his first two seasons.

Also active is offensive lineman Marcus Martin, who was temporarily elevated off the practice squad on Saturday.

