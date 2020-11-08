Live updates: Lions vs. Vikings
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions will try to get back in the win column on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions at Vikings
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV/radio: CBS/760 AM
Records: Lions 3-4, Vikings 2-5
Line: Vikings by 3.5
More coverage
Five things to watch: Lions at Vikings
Lions QB Matthew Stafford activated off COVID-19 reserve list, set to play Sunday
Can Lions take advantage of young, struggling Vikings defense?
Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Vikings