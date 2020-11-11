Detroit News NFL picks: Week 10
Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
Washington +3 at Detroit
Rogers: Detroit
Beard: Washington
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
Indianapolis +3 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Beard: Tennessee
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojnowski: Indianapolis
Cincinnati +10 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Beard: Cincinnati
Niyo: Cincinnati
Wojnowski: Cincinnati
Houston +3 at Cleveland
Rogers: Cleveland
Beard: Houston
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojnowski: Cleveland
Jacksonville +14 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay (best bet)
Beard: Jacksonville
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
Philadelphia -3 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Philadelphia
Beard: Philadelphia (best bet)
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Philadelphia
Tampa Bay -6 at Carolina
Rogers: Tampa Bay
Beard: Carolina
Niyo: Tampa Bay
Wojnowski: Carolina
Denver +4 at Las Vegas
Rogers: Las Vegas
Beard: Las Vegas
Niyo: Las Vegas
Wojnowski: Las Vegas
Buffalo +2 at Arizona
Rogers: Arizona
Beard: Arizona
Niyo: Buffalo
Wojnowski: Arizona
Seattle +2 at L.A. Rams
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Beard: Seattle
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: Seattle
San Francisco +9.5 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Beard: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojnowski: New Orleans (best bet)
Baltimore -7 at New England
Rogers: Baltimore
Beard: Baltimore
Niyo: Baltimore (best bet)
Wojnowski: Baltimore
L.A. Chargers +2 at Miami
Rogers: Miami
Beard: Miami
Niyo: Miami
Wojnowski: L.A. Chargers
Minnesota -1 at Chicago
Rogers: Minnesota
Beard: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Records
Rogers: 5-9 last week, 60-69-4 overall, 6-3 best bets
Beard: 5-9 last week, 69-60-4 overall, 4-5 best bets
Niyo: 6-8 last week, 65-64-4 overall, 5-4 best bets
Wojnowski: 7-7 last week, 54-75-4 overall, 2-7 best bets