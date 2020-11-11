Detroit News NFL picks: Week 10

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Washington +3 at Detroit

Rogers: Detroit

Beard: Washington

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Indianapolis +3 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Beard: Tennessee

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Indianapolis

Cincinnati +10 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Beard: Cincinnati

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

Houston +3 at Cleveland

Rogers: Cleveland

Beard: Houston

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojnowski: Cleveland

Jacksonville +14 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay (best bet)

Beard: Jacksonville

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

Philadelphia -3 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Philadelphia

Beard: Philadelphia (best bet)

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Philadelphia

Tampa Bay -6 at Carolina

Rogers: Tampa Bay

Beard: Carolina

Niyo: Tampa Bay

Wojnowski: Carolina

Denver +4 at Las Vegas

Rogers: Las Vegas

Beard: Las Vegas

Niyo: Las Vegas

Wojnowski: Las Vegas

Buffalo +2 at Arizona

Rogers: Arizona

Beard: Arizona

Niyo: Buffalo

Wojnowski: Arizona

Seattle +2 at L.A. Rams

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Beard: Seattle

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: Seattle

San Francisco +9.5 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Beard: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: New Orleans (best bet)

Baltimore -7 at New England

Rogers: Baltimore

Beard: Baltimore

Niyo: Baltimore (best bet)

Wojnowski: Baltimore

L.A. Chargers +2 at Miami

Rogers: Miami

Beard: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: L.A. Chargers

Minnesota -1 at Chicago

Rogers: Minnesota

Beard: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Records

Rogers: 5-9 last week, 60-69-4 overall, 6-3 best bets

Beard: 5-9 last week, 69-60-4 overall, 4-5 best bets

Niyo: 6-8 last week, 65-64-4 overall, 5-4 best bets

Wojnowski: 7-7 last week, 54-75-4 overall, 2-7 best bets