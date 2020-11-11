Rocket Mortgage pledges $1K for each November NFL touchdown to combat veteran homelessness

Rocket Mortgage has launched an initiative to combat veteran homelessness, pledging $1,000 for every NFL touchdown scored in November.

The initiative was announced Wednesday, on Veterans Day.

The funds will be spearheaded to Built for Zero, which provides housing for veterans. The program said it already has helped cut veteran homelessness by 50% in the Detroit area.

"We deeply understand the value of home," said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund. "We are incredibly proud to partner with the NFL to ensure all veterans across the nation are connected with sustainable, supportive housing through Community Solutions’ Built for Zero initiative."

More than 30,000 veterans are homeless in the United States, though the number has slowly declined in recent years because of increased initiatives.

The Rocket Mortgage fund is up to $161,000, with the touchdowns already scored in November. NFL games are averaging 5.84 touchdowns per game this season, the highest average since 1950.

Those interested can keep track of the tally at RocketMortgageSixForService.com.

"The NFL is deeply committed to supporting the military community through its year-long Salute to Service initiative," said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management for the NFL. "This year has been incredibly challenging for so many and our nation’s heroes aren’t immune to these hardships. We’re proud to work with our partner Rocket Mortgage as they team up with Community Solutions and their Build for Zero program which aims to eliminate veteran homelessness."

