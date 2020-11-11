Three Lions starters sit out due to injury; 9 others limited

The Detroit Lions released an extensive injury report on Wednesday, the team's first day of on-field preparation for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Four Lions players sat out on the session, including three starters, while nine other players were limited.

Most notable among the absences was wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who continues to nurse the hip injury he suffered late in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1. A year after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions, Detroit's top receiver is at risk of missing his second straight game and fourth overall.

Also sidelined on Wednesday were offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) and defensive end Everson Griffen. Vaitai and Williams are dealing with nagging injuries that have troubled them much of the season, while Griffen's absence was not injury related.

The Detroit players who were limited were return man Jamal Agnew (ribs), offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby (ankle) and Joe Dahl (back), cornerbacks Mike Ford (hip) and Jeff Okudah (ankle/groin), linebacker Christian Jones (knee), safeties Jayron Kearse (ankle) and Tracy Walker (foot) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (chest).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also was listed on the injury report, but he was a full participant, despite a sore neck.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers