Lions injury report: T.J. Hockenson sits out practice with toe injury

The Detroit Lions practice participation report continues to be as long as a short novel, but things were trending in the right direction for many of the team's injured players Thursday, ahead of Sunday's game with Washington.

But there was a new name added to the list, and a big one, as tight end T.J. Hockenson was sidelined by a toe injury. He, along with wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), were the only two non-participants for the session.

Hockenson has been a critical piece for the offense in his second season. He leads the team in receptions (34) and touchdown catches (five).

Seven players were limited, including offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder), both of whom sat out Wednesday's practice.

Also limited Thursday were return man Jamal Agnew (ribs), offensive lineman Joe Dahl (back), linebackers Jarrad Davis (knee) and Christian Jones (knee) and safety Jayron Kearse (ankle).

Offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, cornerbacks Mike Ford and Jeff Okudah, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Tracy Walker were all upgraded to full participants after being limited a day earlier.

