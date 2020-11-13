Lions rule out Kenny Golladay, list six others as questionable

The Detroit Lions will be without Kenny Golladay for the second consecutive week and fourth time this season. The team ruled out its top receiver on Friday, ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

In addition to Golladay, the Lions (3-5) listed six other players questionable for the contest.

With limited participation throughout the practice week, the playing status of return man Jamal Agnew (ribs), defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder), tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Joe Dahl (back) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) will all be determined shortly before kickoff.

Dahl, Agnew and Davis all missed last week's game against Minnesota, with the latter on the COVID-19 reserve list. Vaitai's and Williams' injuries cost them time earlier in the season and continue to linger through the midpoint of the campaign.

Hockenson was slowed by a toe injury last week, as well, but he was able to return to the practice field Friday after missing the previous day's session.

"He’s a very tough kid," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He pushes through a lot of stuff. Tight end in the NFL is not an easy position. You’re blocking, you’re catching, you’re in a lot of different positions. We’ll just kind of list him as we feel necessary, and he’s pushing through. We’ll see what (Friday) looks like and go from there. T.J. does everything he can to be there on Sunday."

With Golladay banged up, Hockenson has paced the Lions with 34 receptions and five touchdown grabs.