Lions' Matthew Stafford catches Joe Montana on all-time passing touchdowns list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has already re-written the Detroit Lions record book. He holds nearly every meaningful franchise passing mark and continues to climb the ranks among the league's all-time leaders.

In Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team, Stafford caught another legend, drawing even with Joe Montana on the all-time passing touchdowns list at No. 17.

"It’s obviously great," Stafford said. "I’m just happy we got a win. If I had done that, and we lose, it doesn’t matter. I just want to win games and I will look at all of that stuff at the end of it."

Stafford's 15-yard touchdown pass to running back D'Andre Swift in the third quarter was his third of the game and 273rd of his career, matching the number Montana threw during his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Up next for Stafford is Vinny Testaverde, who is No. 16 all-time with 275 touchdowns. Stafford also has an shot of catching Johnny Unitas (290), Warren Moon (291) and Carson Palmer (294) by the end of the season.

In addition to being No. 17 on the all-time list for passing touchdowns, Stafford is 17th in passing yards, 16th in completions and 20th in passer rating.

