Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Nick Williams, Jamal Agnew among Lions inactives vs. Washington

The Detroit Lions scratched four of the six players the team had listed as questionable entering Sunday's game against Washington, including starting offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai and return man Jamal Agnew.

Vaitai has been battling a foot injury all season, missing the first two games of the season because of it. He's aggravated the issue multiple times since returning to the lineup and barely practiced this past week.

Additionally, the Lions also ruled out Agnew (ribs), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder). It marks the second consecutive week Agnew and Davis will sit, although the latter was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols last Sunday.

As for Williams, this is the second game he's missed this season with a shoulder injury. He also sat out Week 2 against Green Bay.

To provide some extra depth and compensate for the team's injury situation, the Lions temporarily elevated offensive tackle Dan Skipper and defensive tackle Frank Herron off the practice squad on Saturday. Both are active for Sunday's game.

Quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and rookie offensive lineman Logan Stenberg rounded out Detroit's inactives.

Golladay had been ruled out on Friday with a lingering hip injury. That's cost him two straight games.

