Foes still can't catch up to long-ball threat posed by Lions' Marvin Hall

Every time Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Hall is on the field, everyone understands the threat of the deep ball is there. The fans watching in the stands and on TV know it, the media watching from the press box know it and the cornerback in coverage knows it.

Yet time after time again, Hall manages to find himself open beyond the last line of defense.

"I give it all to the offensive coordinator (Darrell Bevell), of course, for drawing it up," Hall said. "Then you've got to remember, we've got (Matthew) Stafford as the quarterback. They're definitely a major key to my success, for sure."

To think, there was a minute there where no one in the NFL thought Hall was worthy of a roster spot.

The Lions scooped him off the street and added him to their practice a few days after he was cut by the Chicago Bears. And in fewer than three weeks, he earned a promotion to Detroit's active roster.

From the moment he got his opportunity in Detroit, all he's done is damage downfield. Sure, he only caught seven passes in 2019, but he averaged a staggering 37.3 yards per grab.

This year, having a full training camp in Detroit, Hall showed a more versatile skill set. Any although opportunities have still been limited because of the team's stacked depth chart, that ability to run more short and intermediate routes has contributed to his continued success catching the long ball.

"They've opened up the playbook a little bit for me," Hall said. "I've just been able to put the stress on the defense whenever I can, I just know that I have to do my job and I've mastered it. I don't really think it's getting too much harder."

It's so rare that you hear a player say they've mastered a skill, but who is going to argue?

In the past three games, Hall has a 73-yard touchdown, a 55-yard touchdown (Sunday against Washington) and had the cornerback beat on the opening play of the game against Minnesota, but Stafford's throw came up uncharacteristically short.

Hall should continue to see extended reps as long as Kenny Golladay is sidelined. Detroit's leading receiver has missed the past two games with a hip injury. Additionally, slot receiver Danny Amendola left Sunday's game against Washington with a hip injury of his own.

"I have no updates on him right now," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "We’ll see how that goes. Danny’s a pretty tough guy though. Danny does everything he can to be out there."

For the 2020 season, Hall has caught a career-high 12 passes for 258 yards and those two touchdowns. And while he's short of the threshold to qualify, his 21.5 yards per catch would lead the NFL.