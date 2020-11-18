Lions get Kenny Golladay back, but still short on receivers

After sitting out two weeks with a hip injury, wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned to practice, in a limited capacity, for the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the team remained shorthanded at the position, as both Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola (hip) were absent from the portion of practice open to the media.

Jones is coming off one of his best performances of the season, catching eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 30-27 win over Washington on Sunday. Amendola, meanwhile, left that game in the second half with his injury and didn't return.

If Golladay proves unable to go by the end of the end of the week, or either Jones or Amendola's injuries keep them sidelined again, the Lions would need to lean more heavily on Marvin Hall and rookie Quintez Cephus.

Another option would be Mohamed Sanu, the nine-year veteran who the team signed to the practice squad a couple of weeks back.

In addition to the receivers, defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) also missed practice, while tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe), linebackers Jarrad Davis (knee) and Christian Jones (knee), offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) were limited.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers